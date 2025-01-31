Nevis Ministry of Education Announces Temporary School Closures

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Education:

The Department of Education, acting on the advice of health officials, wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure, for a period of ten (10) days, of the following institutions/classes due to health concerns:

St. John’s Preschool

Grade 1 (Hopeful and Helpful) at the Charlestown Primary School

This closure is a precautionary measure in response to confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease. During this period, a thorough sanitization of the affected areas will be conducted to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students and staff upon their return.

Parents and guardians are kindly reminded to keep unwell children at home to help to minimize the spread of illnesses and protect the well-being of all students.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work together to maintain a safe learning environment.