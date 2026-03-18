Nevis on the Global Stage as Four Seasons Nevis Named Finalist for World’s Most Instagrammable Hotel

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 18, 2026)- Four Seasons Resort Nevis has been named a finalist in Luxury Travel Advisor’s “Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2026,” and residents are being encouraged to vote to bring home the title for the island’s premier luxury resort.

Luxury Travel Advisor, a leading source of news for travel advisors in the cruise, hotel, airline, and tour industries, selects 64 hotels worldwide for its annual “Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World” contest. Hotels are seeded into a bracket-style tournament, and readers vote on each matchup. The hotel with the most votes advances, and after six rounds, the last one standing claims the coveted title.

“We want the shot that makes people stop scrolling- the one that racks up the likes, the grid envy in the comments, and the DMs asking for travel tips,” the luxury travel organization states.

Voting opened on March 17 and will continue for six weeks, with each round closing on Sundays at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on April 28.

The nomination of Four Seasons Resort Nevis showcases the island’s beauty, luxury, and unique appeal to a global audience.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to vote and share their support.

VOTE NOW: The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2026 | Luxury Travel Advisor