Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025 set for debate in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 24, 2025)- The Nevis Island Assembly will convene on April 29, 2025, when the Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025 is scheduled for debate.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Premier Mark Brantley, who introduced the Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025 on March 06, will move the second and third readings of the Bill.

According to the Order Paper circulated by the Clerk of the Assembly, the Sitting will also see statements by Ministers, personal explanations, and Public Business.