Nevis Prepares for Caribe Wave 2026 Tsunami Exercise on Thursday

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 18, 2026)- The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) is urging all residents and organizations across the island to take part in the Caribe Wave 2026 Tsunami Exercise on Thursday, March 19.

This regional tsunami simulation strengthens preparedness across the Caribbean and allows communities to practice coordinated responses in the event of a tsunami threat.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of NDMD, explained that the simulation will begin at 11:00 a.m. when all participating schools, businesses, and organizations will receive a notification alert signaling the start of the drill.

“Because of the nature of our exercises on Thursday, we would ensure that the messages start and end with ‘Exercise, exercise, exercise!’ This is to ensure that persons are aware that this is an exercise.

“In the event of the real thing occurring, we will give you the message that an earthquake has occurred and tsunami has been generated and it’s time to move to safety or to the evacuation sites.”

In preparation for the exercise, NDMD has been working closely with schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, community members, volunteers, and differently abled persons to ensure the island is fully prepared.

“This year St. Kitts and Nevis will utilize the Kick’em Jenny scenario where an earthquake emanating from the collapse of the side of the submarine volcano has generated a tsunami and that will be impacting the entire region. So when we are notified, we would then put the exercise into motion,” Mr. Dyer said.

He noted that the fire and police departments will move through simulated impact areas with sirens blaring. Public announcements will direct people to evacuate their businesses and follow evacuation routes to designated safe sites or assembly points.

Mr. Dyer stressed the importance of public awareness to prevent confusion during the drill.

“This activity is only a drill. It is not a real emergency but a practice scenario designed to strengthen training and preparedness efforts. Remember, exercise, exercise, exercise means drill. If there is a real tsunami threat, the public will receive official emergency alerts from the relevant authorities.”

The evacuation assembly points by parish are as follows: St. John’s Parish- Long Point Hill; St. Paul’s Parish- Bucco Park, Charlestown Primary School playfield, and Zone One Auto; St. Thomas’s Parish- Four Seasons Resort Number 15 Golf Green, and Jessup’s Playfield; St. James Parish- Oualie Assembly Point, Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School, Hicks Quarry, and White Hall; and St. George’s Parish- Indian Castle.

Mr. Dyer also reminded residents of basic tsunami safety.

“If a tsunami occurs, move immediately to higher ground at least 100 feet or about 30 metres above sea level, or as far inland as possible.

“Do not wait for official instructions if you observe natural warning signs such as a strong earthquake, sudden withdrawal of the sea, or a loud roaring sound from the ocean. Together we continue working towards a safer and more resilient Nevis.”