Nevis Public Works Department Committed to Road Enhancement and Development Projects

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 21, 2025) – Minister of Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Spencer Brand, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Public Works Department to executing various road enhancement and development projects across the island.

Speaking at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Minister Brand provided updates on several key infrastructure projects.

“We have done some preliminary design for the Taylor’s Pasture project and we are hoping that we will have the final design and see that work commence during the course of the first half of 2025. We also have signalled to the good people of Rawlins that we will see the execution of that project,” he stated.

Minister Brand further noted progress on the Jessups project.

“I am happy also to report that the surveyor would have already taken all of the field data and we are working assiduously to complete the design of that project. In Jessups, we have been looking at a project in the Jessups area just above the Community Center, that ring road. We have the costing, we have completed the design of the retaining wall that we must do around the community center area, and we are hoping that we will see the execution of that project very shortly.”

Acknowledging the public’s demand for improved roads, Minister Brand explained that the Morgan Estate and Brown Pasture area road project had experienced delays due to financial projections for 2025. However, he expressed optimism that the project would commence soon, noting that all preliminary works and designs had been completed.

The Minister also highlighted additional projects under consideration.

“We also are looking at the Church Ground project. In Newcastle we have a situation where oftentimes we see some flooding in the area above the newly constructed police station, and we are in the process of getting some costing to reconstruct the culvert in that area. Once that is done, we will be able to lift the road in that area where motorists can pass in that area in a much safer way.”

Additionally, Minister Brand noted that efforts are underway to address drainage issues in Ramsbury. He indicated that work is expected to be executed during the first half of the year to resolve these concerns.

The Public Works Department continues to work diligently to enhance Nevis’ road network, ensuring safer motorways for motorists and pedestrians alike.