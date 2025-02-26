Nevis Schools Receive Fire Extinguishers Under CDEMA’s Safe School Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 26, 2025)– Charlestown Secondary School and Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School have received a donation of fire extinguishers as part of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) Model Safe School Programme (MSSP), aimed at strengthening school safety, and emergency and disaster preparedness.

The CDEMA Model Safe School Programme supports schools in implementing comprehensive risk management strategies and preparing for emergencies. Environmental Solutions Limited was contracted by CDEMA to develop or enhance national safe school policies in four Caribbean Development Bank Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs), conduct hazard assessments for 33 schools across six BMCs, and prepare costed action plans based on assessment findings.

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted a brief handing-over ceremony to distribute the equipment.

“Of the 33 schools, Charlestown Secondary School and Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School were the two schools on Nevis included in this initiative,” stated Education Officer Tamicia Lestrade. “Today, we officially hand over 36 fire extinguishers to be shared between these institutions. This provision is more than just a delivery of equipment; it represents proactive disaster preparedness and our collective dedication to minimizing risk within our schools.”

Mrs. Lestrade emphasized the importance of fire safety in school disaster risk management.

“With these resources in place, our institutions will be better equipped to respond effectively in times of emergency. This initiative would not have been possible without the invaluable support of CDEMA, the European Union (EU), the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the World Bank, whose contributions to school safety in the Caribbean continue to make a lasting impact.”

Three types of fire extinguishers were presented to the schools: a 10-pound ABC-grade fire extinguisher, a 10-pound CO2 fire extinguisher, and a Class K fire extinguisher. Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Brown officially handed over the fire extinguishers to representatives of both schools during the ceremony, which took place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Department of Education.

This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness in Nevis’ schools, ensuring a safer learning environment for students and staff.