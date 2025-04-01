Nevis Shines on Global Stage with Features in Major International Publications

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 01, 2025)– The island of Nevis is making waves on the global stage, receiving positive attention from renowned international publications.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), expressed his enthusiasm during his monthly press conference on March 31.

“The fact is that Nevis is getting quite a bit of positive global attention and I am ecstatic, because the world has taken notice in terms of what we’re trying to do on this little island. We’ve now become the little island that can. We can lead the way, we can show the way, and I believe that’s what we’re doing.”

Recent international coverage underscores Nevis’ growing appeal.

On March 17, 2025, Business Matters, the UK’s leading business magazine, published an article titled “Nevis is open for business.” The feature outlined Nevis’ thriving economy, business-friendly environment, streamlined processes, and favourable policies. It noted that entrepreneurs benefit from fast, hassle-free setups and an array of investment opportunities, including tourism, agriculture, financial services, real estate, and renewable energy.

https://bmmagazine.co.uk/business/nevis-is-open-for-business/

On March 19, 2025, Nevis was featured in laweekly.com, the most widely read alternative weekly publication in the United States, with over 4 million active monthly visitors. The article, titled “Nevis’ culinary scene sets it apart from other Caribbean islands,” showcased Nevis’ vibrant food culture and highlighted local businesses, emphasizing how the island’s culinary offerings distinguish it from its Caribbean counterparts.

https://www.laweekly.com/nevis-culinary-scene-sets-it-apart-from-other-caribbean-islands/

Additionally, on March 25, 2025, the International Business Times (UK), one of the world’s largest digital business publications, featured Nevis in an article titled “Nevis: Renewable Energy Potential Attracts Major Foreign Interest.”

The piece highlighted Nevis’ accommodating government and the need for further investment to unlock its true energy potential. The International Business Times (UK) received over 750,000 website visits in February, while the wider publication IBT boasts more than 20 million monthly readers.

Nevis: Renewable Energy Potential Attracts Major Foreign Interest | IBTimes UK

Premier Brantley acknowledged that there are skeptics but highlighted that those who understand the vision recognize the remarkable progress Nevis is making.

“We have our share of naysayers at home, but I believe that the majority of right-thinking, sane individuals can see the vision and see what it is that we’re doing here on the island of Nevis and the world is taking notice.”

He also emphasized the potential impact of the global attention on investment, adding, “I think that those international publications are going to fuel investment, they are going to fuel attention from investors globally, and that’s what we’re seeking to achieve.”

The Premier also shared insights from his recent interactions with high-net-worth individuals visiting Nevis, noting the positive impressions left on them. He noted that Nevis is a special place that needs protection, while also pointing out the abundance of opportunities present on the island.

“And I feel that our people need to get on board. We have a tendency at the local level to call Nevis down, but the real world is looking at this island and is marveling at what we’re doing.”

With positive recognition from such high-profile publications, Nevis is firmly positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment and innovation, demonstrating the island’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to growth.