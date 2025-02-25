Nevisian public encouraged to participate in the National Day of Prayer on Friday 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The Premier’s Ministry is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs in extending an invitation to the general public to join in the offering of prayers for our Federation on the National Day of Prayer, Friday, February 28, 2025. The theme for this day is “Evangelize in 2025: Preaching, Teaching, Sharing the Gospel Through the Word of God”.

Leaders of churches are invited to make their churches available from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on this day for members of the general public to enter and offer private prayers to Almighty God for our nation.

The Alpha and Omega Christian Centre in Westbury and the Mannings Seventh-day Adventist Church in Butlers will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. other gatherings throughout the island will take place as follows:

Memorial Square, Charlestown at 9:00 a.m.

Oualie Water Taxi Facility at 9:00 a.m.

Charlestown Waterfront 12:00 noon

BestBuy Supermarket, Gingerland 12:00 noon

Cotton Ground, bus stop at 3:00 p.m.

Business owners are asked to allow workers, who desire to gather for prayer, to do so at a convenient time during the day.

The New Testament Church of God in Bath Village will also be the venue for the Service of Prayer at 7:00 p.m., when comprehensive prayers will be offered.

An invitation is extended to all members of the general public to take part in this service.