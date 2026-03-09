New State-of-the-Art Kitchen Commissioned at Nevis’ Alexandra Hospital

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 09, 2026) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has commissioned a new state-of-the-art commercial-grade kitchen at the Alexandra Hospital, marking another step in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the island’s healthcare infrastructure and improve the quality of patient care.

The new facility represents an investment of EC $2.3 million and forms part of broader upgrades to the island’s main healthcare institution. The project includes expanded and modernized food preparation areas, improved storage facilities, walk-in refrigerators and freezers, as well as dedicated staff areas, offices for nutritionists, and private spaces for patient dietary counseling.

Minister of Health in the NIA, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, described the commissioning as a significant development for healthcare services on the island.

“This marks a significant milestone for healthcare delivery on Nevis as we proudly commissioned the new state of the art commercial grade kitchen at the Alexandra Hospital. This represents an EC $2.3 million investment not only in infrastructure and equipment but in the overall quality of patient care,” she said.

According to Minister Nisbett, the upgraded kitchen was carefully designed to improve workflow, strengthen food safety standards, and enhance efficiency for the hospital’s dietary team while supporting better outcomes for patients. She noted that the project provides staff with the tools and environment necessary to prepare meals safely and efficiently.

“Good nutrition is not an afterthought in healthcare. It is an integral part of treatment and recovery,” she added, noting that the upgraded facility ensures meals are prepared in a safe, modern, and professionally equipped environment that meets the highest standards.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, commended the Minister of Health and her team for delivering the project, noting that it will further enhance the quality of care provided at the hospital.

“That is of course part of the overall development of the infrastructure at the Alexandra Hospital and I was incredibly happy to see the standard that we have created there,” he said.

The Premier also noted that the government has complemented the infrastructure upgrade with additional human resources, including the hiring of a dietician to guide the preparation of meals for patients and residents.

“Now, I want the public to understand that we’ve not just built and commissioned a state-of-the-art commercial-grade kitchen with commercial-grade appliances… We have also hired a dietician to guide our cooks and chefs at the hospital in terms of the quality of food that is to be prepared and to be served,” he said, emphasizing the administration’s holistic approach to healthcare improvement.

During the commissioning ceremony, Premier Brantley reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing improvements at the Alexandra Hospital, including upgrades to facilities and the addition of more medical personnel.

“I want to commit this government to this continued effort. You will see more doctors, you will see more nurses, you will see more enhancements of the physical plant… and we’re building out this facility step-by-step, as I like to say, brick-by-brick.”

He noted that while the major expansion project is still to be completed, the Nevis Island Administration has already approved renovations to the existing laundry facility as part of its continued efforts to expand and strengthen hospital operations.