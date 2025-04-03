NIA Announces Republic of Azerbaijan Scholarship Offer 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 03, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to share information regarding the Azerbaijan Scholarship. This scholarship program is available to fully vaccinated individuals interested in pursuing studies at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

The age requirements for each program are listed below:

Bachelor’s – below 35 years by 15th September, 2025

Master’s – below 40 years by 15th September, 2025

Doctoral – below 45 years by 15th September, 2025

The scholarship covers:

Tuition fee, Language Preparatory Courses;

Monthly Stipend (education materials, accommodation and daily expenses);

Flight, Visa and Registration

Medical Expenses (yearly allowance).

The following documents must be included with the application form:

Two (2) certified copies of diplomas and transcripts;

Two (2) copies of passport;

Two (2) notarized copies of medical certificates (including HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B/C tests);

Two (2) photos; and

Two (2) copies of resume and motivation letter.

To apply, please refer to the attached document. Candidates can choose up to three specialties listed in order of priority. The nomination form can be found at the end of the said document.

Nomination form and supporting documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, 08th May, 2025, for onward processing.