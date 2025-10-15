NIA Cabinet to Host Special Press Conference on October 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2025)- The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration will be hosting a special press conference on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00am.

The event will take place at the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

This press conference will be focused specifically on the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Act of 2025 and the proposed project for Nevis.

The press conference will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives are invited to attend and members of the public are encouraged to tune in.