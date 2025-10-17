NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 17, 2025)– The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on Thursday, October 16, met with hoteliers and other key tourism stakeholders as part of its ongoing sensitization meetings regarding the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development.

This engagement, which included representatives from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), the Ministry of Tourism, hotel managers, hospitality operators, and the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts and Nevis Hotel and Tourism Association (SKNHTA), forms part of the Administration’s broader commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusion as it continues to engage with the public on major developmental initiatives.

During the meeting, held at the Four Seasons Resort conference room, attendees viewed a presentation from the project’s lead developer, Mr. Olivier Janssens, followed by a detailed briefing from Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, who outlined the project’s vision, development model, and potential economic benefits for the island. These include significant job creation, expanded investment opportunities, and a projected increase in tourism activity and government revenues.

Participants posed a wide range of questions on matters such as airlift access, land ownership, voting rights, environmental protection, security, employment for locals, workers’ rights, infrastructure investment, profit-sharing, waste management, and legislative safeguards.

Premier Brantley underscored that the proposed Destiny SSZ project has not yet been approved, and remains under review as the NIA continues consultations with the public and relevant stakeholders.

He explained that individuals who may obtain economic citizenship through the Zone would not be permitted to purchase land outside of it, or have the right to vote, noting that legislative amendments are being explored to formally enshrine these restrictions.

Addressing questions about security, the Premier indicated that while Destiny has proposed to establish its own internal security and dispute resolution mechanisms, the Director of Public Prosecutions will retain ultimate authority, and the existing judicial system will continue to operate as normal, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld throughout the island.

Premier Brantley reiterated that in keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability, and in accordance with the SSZ Act, the agreement between the developer and the government will be made public and laid before both the Nevis Island Assembly and the National Assembly for scrutiny and debate.

He further encouraged stakeholders to visit destiny.com for additional information on the project’s proposals, including employment opportunities expected to arise from the construction and operational phases, the profit-sharing arrangements with the NIA and the people of Nevis, millions in funding for the Alexandra Hospital and other key development initiatives, and the US$1 million annual scholarship fund for Nevisians.

If approved, the proposed Destiny SSZ would be the first project of its kind in the region, designed to merge innovation, sustainability, and inclusive economic growth within a transparent and accountable governance framework.

The NIA will continue its series of stakeholder consultations in the coming weeks to ensure that all voices are heard. A public town hall meeting will be held on Monday, October 27, at 7 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown, where residents are invited to participate, ask questions, and share their views on the proposed development.