NIA Enhances Daycare Assistance Program, Providing Additional Support to Families as Children Transition to Pre-School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 01, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its Department of Gender Affairs, is enhancing the Childcare Assistance Program to further improve the lives of families, providing targeted support to ease their children’s transition from daycare into pre-school.

At a special advancement ceremony hosted by the Department on Monday, September 01 at the Department’s conference room, parents received school uniforms, food vouchers, and vouchers for school supplies.

Minister of Gender Affairs and Social Services, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, explained that the Childcare Assistance Program, launched in September 2023, was designed to ease the financial burden of childcare for parents within a particular socio-economic bracket.

The Assisted Childcare for Toddlers and Infants on Nevis (ACTION) Plan Daycare Assistance Program began with six clients and has steadily grown. To date, it continues to enroll new families while transitioning others as their children move from nursery and daycare into preschool.

The first cohort saw 13 children successfully advance, while this year 21 children made the transition.

“We reached out to the families and found out which areas they needed support in and we tailored the vouchers that we’re giving to be able to meet your needs. So some individuals might have gotten $200 or $300 worth of vouchers towards uniforms while another got that same amount towards a supermarket so that everyone can feel like we are meeting their individualized needs.

“I’m hopeful even though it’s a small token that we’re able to make that transition into pre-school a little bit easier for you and your family,” said Minister Nisbett.

During the ceremony, several parents shared heartfelt testimonials on the impact of the program.

One parent, Ms. Afrika Wilkes, who first suggested the idea of assisting parents with childcare expenses, spoke candidly about how the initiative changed her family’s circumstances.

She recalled the stress of not always being able to afford childcare, at times forcing one of her older children to stay home from school to care for younger siblings.

“I thank God for Gender Affairs and this program, and thanks to Premier Brantley and his ministers for taking the suggestion on board and moving so fast to implement something.

“It has helped me mentally and financially. I got to finally save some money because before that I would not have even had $25.”

She encouraged others who may need assistance to put aside pride or politics and apply.

Daycare proprietor Rhonda Fox-Ward also expressed appreciation, noting that the program not only provides relief to parents but also generates revenue for nurseries and daycare centres since vouchers are paid directly to the providers by the parents.

Also in attendance and assisting with the distribution of voucher packages and certificates were Honourable Spencer Brand; Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Gender Affairs; and Saros Hendrickson, Director of Gender Affairs.

The NIA’s Childcare Assistance Program supports single-parent households earning $2,000 or less per month and dual-income households earning $3,000 or less per month. Parents can receive up to $300 per month for as many as two children per household, for children ages 0 to 3.

Qualifying families can apply in person at the Department of Gender Affairs, located in the GMBC Building on Government Road, Charlestown.