NIA Invests in Human Resource Development through Overseas Training for Public Works Department Employees

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to demonstrate its commitment to building human resource capacity by fully funding training for employees of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Two employees, Andrez Bartlette, Supervisor of the Asphalt Plant, and Kester Webbe, Inspector of Works in the Roads and Bridges Division, recently returned from a two-week training programme at the Asphalt Institute in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. The training, held from January 28 to February 7, focused on enhancing their technical expertise in road construction and maintenance.

During the first week, the participants completed the Basic Mixtures Technician Training course, followed by the Mix Design Technology Certification training course in the second week. The training incorporated both classroom lectures and practical lab sessions, equipping them with advanced knowledge in asphalt technology.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Human Resources, emphasized the importance of this investment in local talent.

“We are investing in our local people. We are developing the skill sets of our local people, and in this case, we hope that that will pay dividends.”

Highlighting the relevance of the training, Premier Brantley noted, “You know that we have embarked on a very ambitious road programme where we are building new roads and upgrading existing roads. So these skill sets are going to be critically important to us.”

He further stated that the NIA’s focus on capacity building and investment in equipment for the Public Works Department is also benefiting the neighboring island of St. Kitts.

“In fact, I believe that even our brothers and sisters in St. Kitts should feel proud because recently we were able to lend to St. Kitts not only skilled men, but also machinery to help them build roads in St. Kitts. So if you’re up in St. Peter’s and you have new roads up there, say thanks to the NIA that our investment in equipment, our investment in training people has now resulted in those people and that equipment being put to use to help our brothers and sisters in St. Kitts,” he said at a recent press engagement.

Mr. Bartlette provided insight into the training content.

“We studied binder mixing and asphalt mix design. We learned quite a lot, such as soil testing, aggregate testing, testing material before laying the asphalt, the different types of binder to be used for different climates or temperature. We learned a lot about aggregates, which is a critical element in the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of roadway base, like the size of stones and type of sand to be used and different mixing processes when doing different types of surfaces, for instance, the airport runway, a highway, or a village road.

“We also learned about compacting and rolling roads, and a better way to patch or repair existing roads so it lasts longer.”

He affirmed that the knowledge gained will be implemented in future projects to ensure the highest quality road construction and maintenance.

Both Bartlette and Webbe received Professional Development Certificates in Basic Mixtures Technician Training and Mix Design Technology. Their enhanced expertise will contribute significantly to the execution of infrastructure projects across Nevis, ensuring durable and well-constructed roads for the benefit of all citizens.