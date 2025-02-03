NIA Invests Significantly in Major Upgrade of Charlestown Preschool

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 03, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to early childhood education with a significant investment in the newly refurbished Charlestown Preschool, marking a major milestone in providing a modernized and enhanced learning environment for Nevis’ youngest learners.

The extensive upgrades included a complete roof replacement, expansion of the kitchen, bathrooms, and offices, as well as additional storage space. The renovations addressed long-standing infrastructural concerns, ensuring a safer and more functional space for both students and staff.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, expressed gratitude to the NIA Cabinet for its support in approving the much-needed upgrades.

“This was a worthwhile investment. It was money well spent. The roof was totally taken off. The building was expanded. The bathrooms were all redone. We created another room for the supervisor as an office. We created more space for storage.

“There’s still a little bit to be done in the yard, but I am overjoyed that we were able to make a difference here at the Charlestown Preschool. The motto says ‘A Brighter Tomorrow,’ and that is exactly what the refurbishment here at the school was all about.”

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and Parliamentary Representative for the St. Paul’s Parish, also lauded the school’s remarkable legacy.

“We hear about 41 years of existence… it must be a remarkable accomplishment. I want to say to all those who have laboured here in this vineyard for those 41 years, we salute you, we thank you, we got you, and we certainly appreciate you.

“I want to wish the staff, teachers, and all of the children the very best here in this—I don’t want to say renovated—I would say new preschool here in Charlestown. I hope that you will enjoy the environment, I hope that you will enjoy the experience, and I hope that every single thing that you do will go down to the benefit of generations yet unborn.”

Supervisor Samika Warner extended heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to the school’s transformation. She also thanked the NIA for coming to the aid of the teachers and students, and thanked the parents and guardians for their patience throughout the renovation process.

“To our children, this transformed space is for you. May it inspire your imagination, spark your curiosity, and be a place where your dreams take flight,” she encouraged.

Education Officer Mrs. Dawny Lanns, who chaired the ceremony, commended the NIA for its dedication to improving educational infrastructure and ensuring that generations to come will continue to benefit from a high-quality early learning experience.

Attendees of the reopening ceremony had the opportunity to tour the upgraded facility, interact with the staff and students, and witness firsthand the NIA’s continued commitment to fostering quality education. The event was not only a celebration of transformation but also a reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to nurturing the island’s future generations.

The ceremony featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting performed by Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Early Childhood Development Coordinator and former Charlestown Preschool Supervisor Brenda Smithen-Williams, and current Supervisor Samika Warner. A prayer of blessing was offered by Pastor Wayne Maynard, honouring the school’s over 40 years of service to the community.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, emphasized the importance of investing in early childhood education.

“This renovation and rebuild were truly timely and necessary. This certainly reflects our commitment to providing quality education. The 36 students who are there now and the 10 staff members were delighted to return to their new school. The new environment sets a stage for a brighter tomorrow,” he said following the re-opening.

With the successful completion of this major refurbishment, the Charlestown Preschool is now better equipped to provide a nurturing and enriching environment for young learners. This project underscores the NIA’s unwavering commitment to investing in education and creating spaces that inspire growth, learning, and success for future generations.