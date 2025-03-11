NIA Minister of Labour Encourages Productivity as Minimum Wage Increase Approaches

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 11, 2025)- The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has called on employees across St. Kitts and Nevis to maintain high levels of productivity as the government prepares to implement a significant minimum wage increase.

During the presentation of the 2024 Budget Address to the National Assembly on December 13, 2023, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced that as of January 1, 2024, the minimum wage increased from $9.00 per hour ($360.00 per week) to $10.75 per hour ($430.00 per week). Additionally, a second wage increase is set to take effect on July 01, 2025, raising the minimum wage further to $12.50 per hour ($500.00 per week).

Addressing the Nevis Island Assembly on March 06, Minister Brand emphasized the significance of this wage adjustment.

“This is significant. It is, in my mind, an effort to show the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that on both sides of the narrows, we have caring governments. We have governments that are minded to ensure that our people are working for a wage that they can live by.”

However, the Minister also expressed concerns regarding productivity levels and urged employees to match the wage increase with increased efficiency and commitment to their work.

“I want to use this opportunity, however, to say to our people that notwithstanding the proposed increase in our minimum wage, there has been some concern about the level of productivity. And I want to encourage our people to be mindful of the fact that while there will be an increase in the minimum wage, I am asking our people to simply produce. I am begging them to do so. While this minimum wage increase will take effect on July 01, I want them to develop the habit of ensuring they do the necessary work as required by their employers.”

The upcoming wage increase reflects the government’s commitment to improving the standard of living for workers across the Federation. Minister Brand’s remarks underscore the importance of a balanced approach- ensuring that increased wages are accompanied by a stronger work ethic and improved productivity in all sectors.

The NIA Ministry of Labour remains dedicated to fostering a productive workforce while ensuring fair compensation for all employees. Employers and employees alike are encouraged to engage in open dialogue to promote efficiency and maintain a mutually beneficial work environment.