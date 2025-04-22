NIA Ministry of Finance Returning National/Diaspora Investment Policy

This new policy upgrades the existing Returning National Policy and is designed to encourage and attract nationals, persons with ancestral roots to Nevis and members of the Diaspora generally to return to Nevis to live and to invest. Our aim is to make the process of re-integration and investment into Nevis as easy, attractive and seamless as possible.

The Administration has approved the establishment of a dedicated unit to deal with all aspects relating to the Returning National/Diaspora Investment Policy. This unit, which is attached to the Ministry of Finance, will act as a direct liaison for those wishing to return to Nevis thus providing a one stop shop for issues associated with their return and investment. The Administration has approved a package of fiscal concessions for those wishing to return and/or invest in Nevis under this new policy. These concessions include:

Exemption from all Customs Duties and Charges on the importation into Nevis of all used personal items

Import Duty exemption on the importation and or local purchase of a vehicle whether for personal or business use.

Import Duty exemption on the importation or local purchase of construction materials for use in residential and or commercial construction on Nevis.

Import Duty exemption on the importation or local purchase of furniture and fittings for residential or commercial use.

Import Duty exemption on the importation and local purchase of any tools and equipment for a startup business. The Applicant must take the necessary steps to formally apply for a business licence to benefit from this concession.

Import Duty exemption on the importation into Nevis of initial goods representing start up stocks and supplies for any new business.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Except for Used Personal Items, VAT and Customs Service Charge will be payable on all other items listed above as well as the Environmental Levy where applicable.

Applicants are expected to retain the items for 3 years after the concession and therefore if they are sold within 3 years of the concession the applicant will be required to pay the relevant Customs Duty at the time of sale. Duty free concessions granted under this Policy cannot be combined with any VAT reduction days.

Where the business to established is in one of the priority areas as outlined below, then additional concessions will be offered on application to the Ministry of Finance.

These areas are:

Specialized Medical Care with emphasis on diagnostic services

Information Technology/ICT Development

Technical and Vocational Skills development training

Hotel and Resort development

Light Manufacturing

Professional Services including Accounting, Auditing, Construction Management and Architecture

Call or Contact Centre Operations

Agro-Processing

Agriculture

Recycling and waste disposal

Alternative/Green energy consultations, sales and installation

Where applicants are not holders of a St. Kitts and Nevis passport but can show that their ancestral roots are in St. Kitts and Nevis through their parent(s), they shall be required to apply for an Alien Landholders Licence (ALHL) to purchase real estate on Nevis.

However, the applicable ALHL fee of 10% of the value of the real estate shall be waived. All ALHL applications are processed within 14 days of submission.

Where applicants are starting up or acquiring a business on Nevis they shall be entitled to apply for concessions as outlined up to 12 months after returning to Nevis. However, to benefit from the concessions for business establishment, applicants must show a minimum investment of US$100,000.

Additional concessions include:

Exemption from payment of Corporate Income Tax or Unincorporated Business Tax for the first 3 years of operations.

Reduction of work permit fees by 50% for the first 3 years of operations (if trained foreign workers are to be employed). Please note that this does not apply if the desired skill set is available in St. Kitts Nevis.

Waiver of Business Licence Fee for the first year of operation and a 50% rebate on such fee for years 2 and 3 of operation.

All additional exemptions as may be approved by the Ministry of Finance in reference to businesses established in the specialised areas as outlined above.

The Applicant must take the necessary steps to formally apply for and keep current a business licence to benefit from these concessions.

PLEASE NOTE: All applications are to be made to the Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis on the relevant form as prescribed along with the necessary supporting documentation. Please email finance.nevis@niagovkn.com or call (869)4690078/4695521.