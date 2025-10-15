NIA Reinforces Transparency, Engages Religious Leaders on Proposed Destiny SSZ Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 14, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continued its series of stakeholder consultations on the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) project with a meeting on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, involving leaders of religious organizations from across the island.

Held at the Four Seasons Resort conference room, the meeting brought together approximately 27 representatives from the Nevis Evangelical Association, the Nevis Christian Council, and leaders of non-denominational churches. The session formed part of the NIA’s ongoing commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and open dialogue as it evaluates the proposed large-scale development earmarked for Nevis’ southern coast.

Participants heard directly from the project’s lead developer, Mr. Olivier Janssens, via a video address, while Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the project’s vision, development model, and potential economic benefits for the island. These include significant job creation, expanded investment opportunities, and a projected boost in tourism and government revenues.

The Premier and Cabinet members fielded numerous questions on topics such as investor financing, environmental safeguards, land sales, access to beaches and heritage sites, waste management, and use of Nevis’ geothermal resources. They also provided clarity on the Environmental Impact Assessment process, the land purchase and land swap arrangements, and government oversight mechanisms.

Premier Brantley emphasized that, in an unprecedented move, the agreement between the NIA and the developers will be made public once finalized- marking the first time in the Federation’s history that such a development agreement will be fully disclosed.

He further explained that the agreement must receive approval in the Nevis Island Assembly before being ratified in the National Assembly, underscoring the administration’s commitment to good governance and accountability.

Several church leaders expressed appreciation to the NIA for the open engagement and opportunity to learn firsthand about the project’s details so they can better inform their congregations. Many also acknowledged the potential for the project, if realized as proposed, to bring tangible benefits to the people of Nevis through economic growth and employment.

Premier Brantley thanked the religious leaders for their candid dialogue and encouraged continued participation as the NIA prepares for upcoming public town hall meetings.

Following the meeting he said, “I publicly thank our men and women of God for the frank exchange of views on the proposed South Coast project on Nevis. I am also grateful for the many private chats after the 3-hour meeting concluded. As we continue our negotiations with developers on this project, the views and opinions of our people are paramount. As your government we are listening and we shall be guided.”

The Administration has already met with other key stakeholders, including the business community and members of the opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly, and plans further engagements with law enforcement and students of the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Developers of the Destiny project have indicated their intent to commence construction in 2026, pending all necessary approvals.