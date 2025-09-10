NSWMA announces Recycling Pilot Expansion in Prospect, Cherry Gardens and Farms

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2025)– The following is a press release from the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority:

The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in association with the Taiwanese Technical Commission ICDF is pleased to announce the rollout of a pilot expansion of its Recycling Programme, beginning in October, for a six-week test phase.

The pilot areas- Prospect, Cherry Gardens and Farms- have been specially selected to lead this exciting new chapter in sustainable waste management on Nevis.

The pilot will help the NSWMA fine-tune manpower needs and parish allocation schedules ahead of the official Recycling Programme.

“We are calling on all residents in the pilot areas to lend their full cooperation. This initiative is not just about NSWMA; it’s about shaping a cleaner, greener Nevis for future generations,” said Shelagh James, Recycling Coordinator of NSWMA.

Community sensitization activities will take place throughout the month of September, including pamphlet drops, radio programmes and social media updates.