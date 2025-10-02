Premier Brantley Confirms Steady Progress on VAI Airport Expansion Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 02, 2025)- The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has confirmed that work on the Vance W. Amory International Airport expansion and enhancement project is moving ahead steadily.

At his September 30 press conference, Premier Brantley reported that significant progress has already been made.

“Our consultant, Perez Engineering, has completed and handed over the designs for the new fire station and road realignments. The design of runway taxiways and aprons are almost complete… the design of the expansion to the terminal building itself and of a new cargo facility are also nearly complete.”

He stressed that financing for the project is secured and the Administration is pressing forward.

“The planning process is engaged and we hope to be able to respond to whatever concerns our Planning Department may have… so that we can move forward with some alacrity to break ground and have this project delivered within the time frame which is 18 to 24 months.”

On land acquisition, the Premier explained that the NIA continues to compensate landowners, with funding secured through the Federal Government and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. He noted that payments are progressing, with most now awaiting transfer documents. He added that one major transaction covering about 18 acres and a smaller one have been completed, while the remaining transfers are pending.

Premier Brantley underscored the transformative impact of the initiative.

“We’re just trying to complete those aspects and then we’re minded to break ground and proceed to completion of a brand new facility at the Vance Amory International Airport ,which we hope will see direct flights from the eastern coast of the United States… and also that we will see private jet traffic coming into that airport. And of course, we anticipate that the regional traffic will also come.”

He added that new regional carriers were emerging, creating opportunities to expand connectivity. He pointed out that Contour Airlines had recently begun flying to Dominica from the US Virgin Islands, and that Sunrise Airlines was also starting operations out of Antigua. He expressed hope that Nevis would be able to capture some of that traffic as the island develops.

Premier Brantley reaffirmed the government’s commitment to long-term growth and development.

“This government is about development. It’s about progress. It’s about moving this island farther ahead and ensuring that when we leave the stage, we would have left Nevis better off.”

The airport expansion project involves major infrastructure upgrades, including extending and resurfacing the runway, installing new lighting, refurbishing the control tower, improving the parking apron, and building a new fire hall and fuel farm.

The NIA remains committed to delivering the Vance W. Amory International Airport expansion on schedule, seeing it as a cornerstone investment in Nevis’ future growth and global connectivity.