Premier Brantley Updates on Nevis Geothermal Project as NIA Awaits CDB Review of Bids

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 03, 2025)– Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Energy, has confirmed that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is awaiting a response from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on the evaluation of bids for the drilling of production wells for the Nevis geothermal project to move forward.

Speaking at his September 30 press conference, Premier Brantley explained that five companies had submitted proposals for the production well drilling phase. He noted that the evaluation of the bids would take two parts: first, a technical review and then a financial review.

The technical evaluation had already been completed, but since funding was coming from several sources, the findings had to be sent to the CDB in Barbados. He said this step was necessary so the Bank could examine the process to ensure it was fair, transparent, and consistent with its rules, further noting that additional queries from the CDB had to be addressed before moving forward.

“They then would have to send what is called a No Objection to the conclusions of that process. Now that No Objection has to happen before they can do the second aspect, which is the financial evaluation and I’m told as of this morning that that No Objection has not yet been received but that we expect that we will receive it very shortly…

“And so I am allowing the process to run its course and the hope would be that we should have some word for the public as soon as that process completes as to who has been awarded the contract to do the drilling.”

The Premier acknowledged that there had been delays but emphasized that the safeguards put in place by the lenders were necessary. He said the process could be frustrating in terms of time, but those safeguards were designed to ensure openness, transparency, and to prevent any accusations of corruption or favoritism.

Premier Brantley and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew had discussed the issue of power sharing during a recent meeting. The Premier pointed out how the project will benefit the entire Federation.

“The intention is, of course, in the first phase to do a 30 megawatt plant in Nevis that will provide all of Nevis’ baseline power. We’re then also looking for the connection between Nevis and St. Kitts.

“I think they’re looking at connections which go to the shortest point which would take you to Major’s Bay and then they’re also looking at connections to take it to Basseterre. What that will do is allow us to transmit power using undersea cables to St. Kitts and its old technology, this is nothing new, nothing controversial.”

The Premier tackled concerns about resource ownership, firmly rejecting claims that Nevis had ceded control of its geothermal resources to the Federal Government. He emphasized that the geothermal project, as envisioned, would benefit not only Nevis but also the people of St. Kitts, providing cheaper, cleaner energy for residents across both islands.

“Working with St. Kitts, the NIA and Federal government working together to harness geothermal for the benefit of all the people of the country, does not constitute handing anything over to anybody. The resources in Nevis, it belongs to the people of Nevis. It remains in Nevis. Is not moving and going anywhere.

“The Federal government has been involved and their involvement has allowed us to reach the this far where we are. There’s no question about any selling out or giving anything over to anybody. It’s cooperation. I keep saying to the people of Nevis that we can continue with the approach that we’ve taken and get nothing achieved, or we can work as a country and get much achieved. The choice is ours. So I want to categorically refute any suggestion that Nevis has handed over anything to anyone. We’re working together and cooperation is not capitulation- two different concepts altogether.”

The Premier continues to express gratitude to Prime Minister Drew for the Federal government’s support for the project.

The geothermal project has received significant international financing. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) contributed US$20 million to supplement support from organizations including the Green Climate Fund and the CDB. The CDB itself has been a long-term partner in the initiative, providing US$17 million in 2022 for production well drilling and earlier support for environmental and social assessments. In total, $37 million has been secured for drilling production and re-injection wells.

This combined financing is aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels, strengthening energy security, and positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional hub for sustainable renewable energy.