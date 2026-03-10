Premier Brantley Warns of Likely Impact of US-Iran Conflict on Regional Energy Costs

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 10, 2026)– Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has warned that the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran could soon translate into higher energy costs and increased cost-of-living pressures across the Caribbean.

Addressing the issue during his most recent press conference, Premier Brantley, Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said regional economies remain highly vulnerable to global energy shocks, even when the Caribbean is not directly involved in the conflict.

International reports indicate that the latest hostilities in the Middle East have already triggered sharp swings in global oil markets and disrupted energy supply chains.

Premier Brantley cautioned that historically, geopolitical conflicts in major oil-producing regions tend to result in immediate increases in fuel prices for Caribbean consumers.

“Whenever there are conflicts in this region, our people pay the price,” he said, noting that oil price hikes are often the first and most immediate economic consequence for small island states.

He explained that while the NIA continues to absorb a portion of those costs to protect residents and businesses, the government must constantly assess how much additional pressure public finances can withstand in order to maintain these protections.

“Currently the NIA shields the public from the fuel surcharge. We don’t charge it on households and we cap it for businesses. And even so, electricity is still high. That’s one of the biggest complaints we get is the cost of electricity, small businesses and for individuals. So this is something that we will have to look at to determine what we do, how much more we can carry in terms of the pressure that it puts on the resources of the NIA.”

The cost of subsidizing electricity, he explained, can significantly affect the government’s fiscal position.

“There are many times I think that the NIA could be in a surplus position in terms of its budget, but it has to be subsidizing electricity to shield our people from the full impact,” he said.

The Premier added that the latest developments underscore the urgency of accelerating the region’s transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. He noted that the Caribbean possesses abundant natural resources- including sunshine, wind, geothermal potential and ocean energy- that could support an energy transformation across the region.

He emphasized that Nevis is actively pursuing this path and continues to advance its geothermal energy project in earnest as part of its long-term strategy to achieve energy independence.

“That really at the end of the day is the only complete answer,” he said, stressing the need to bring geothermal resources into production while expanding solar and other renewable energy initiatives.

Framing the issue in strategic terms, the Premier concluded that energy independence must now be viewed as a national security imperative for Caribbean states seeking to insulate themselves from external shocks driven by conflicts in oil-producing regions.