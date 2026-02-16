Premier Mark Brantley’s Monthly Press Conference Scheduled for February 24

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (February 16, 2026)– The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Government Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), will host his next monthly press conference on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place at the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will speak on issues of national importance and share updates on the Nevis Island Administration’s ongoing priorities and key initiatives. Following his opening remarks, he will take questions from members of the media.

The press conference will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives and members of the public are encouraged to tune in for timely and relevant updates on key issues affecting the island of Nevis.