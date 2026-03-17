Romanian Scholarship 2026-2027 on Offer

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 17, 2026)– The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you of the Romanian Scholarship Offers 2026-2027.

The scholarship opportunity funded by the Romanian government targets candidates interested in pursuing studies at the Undergraduate, Graduate, and Post Graduate levels. However, scholarships are NOT offered in the fields of Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy.

Additionally, each candidate is expected to undergo one (1) year of language training in the Romanian Language.

This scholarship covers registration fees, tuition fees, a monthly stipend and accommodation expenses.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application online via https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro/ and forward a copy of the completed application to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Tuesday, 24th March 2026 for forward processing.

For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please contact the following persons:

Ms Hardai Beephat

Mrs Shelly Liburd

Ms Corissa Griffin

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building, Nevis

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5167/66/64 or 63

Emails: hardai.beephat@niagovkn.com,

shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com

corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com

shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com