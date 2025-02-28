Significant investments flow into Nevis, reflecting economic confidence under CCM-led administration

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2025) – Nevis is attracting an unprecedented level of both local and foreign investment, a testament to the stable economy and sound investment climate fostered by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“I think that if we are fair, we will say that we’ve never seen Nevis attract this level of both local and foreign investment,” said Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley. He was at the time speaking at his February 25 press conference.

“In fact, just yesterday at the retreat that was held for the Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Tourism Authority, I was able to pop across the street and get a cappuccino at Mojos, which is yet another French bistro and bakery that has just opened its doors here in Nevis as well, signifying significant investment.”

The Premier pointed to several major ongoing developments across the island.

“I’m aware that we will shortly embark on another restaurant/entertainment type facility at Pinneys, on the beach, the last lot has been gobbled up, again by another investor. I’m aware of companies like 869 [Sports Bar and Grill] investing significantly in the Gingerland area.”

Additional investments are being made in key areas, such as infrastructure and business expansion.

“Right next to our hot stream we have LEFCO doing a significant investment there. At the top of Chapel Street we have another significant investment being done there. We have the call center in Brown Hill which has indicated to us that they are employing an additional 50 persons this year.

“We have the second call center that is operated there at the Saint Jean building at the top of Happy Hill; they have now called to indicate that they want the entire building. I will remind the public that they started with eight employees and they’re now over 40, so they keep growing,” he added.

The Premier noted that investment in Nevis is not limited to commercial businesses but was just a snapshot of the ongoing economic activity.

He also pointed to the number of private constructions and homes being built, the ongoing investments by the Nevis Land and Housing Development Corporation (NHLDC), and the high level of land sales being observed.

The influx of investors from neighbouring St. Kitts further underscores Nevis’ economic momentum.

“I get calls almost on a weekly basis from business owners in St. Kitts and they’re all wanting to set up in Nevis. I’m not sure what they see, but I’m happy that they see what they see because they’re coming in their numbers.”

With so many businesses eager to set up in Nevis, he said, space to accommodate interested investors has become a growing challenge.

“The biggest problem that we now have is space, because a lot of them are saying, ‘could I get a place to rent to do my business’. We see the expansion of West Tech; we see the expansion of Ezone; we see the expansion of all of these companies into Nevis, and we continue to encourage them.”

Premier Brantley also called on larger businesses to consider expanding their footprint in Nevis.

He mentioned that they are hopeful about seeing larger companies like TDC and Horsfords continue the trend of investment. He noted that TDC’s last major investment in Nevis was the complex at Pinneys, built several decades ago, and expressed a desire for such companies to expand their presence, undertaking significant housing and accommodation projects in Nevis as they have in St. Kitts.

The investment boom is not limited to businesses, as private citizens are also making major financial commitments.

It was reported that in recent days, St. Kitts and Nevis received nearly 400 vehicles at the port in St. Kitts. In one shipment that contained 312 vehicles, it was indicated that 112 of those were destined for Nevis, meaning that more than one-third of the total vehicles were expected to arrive in Nevis.

“It says a number of things. It tells us, of course, that our people are investing in bigger ticket items, such as vehicles. People don’t invest unless they have some confidence, whether in terms of their income, their job security, or monies that they’ve saved or the fact that they’re bankable because their bank is prepared to lend them money,” the Honourable Brantley explained.

He further emphasized that the purchase of high-value items like vehicles signals economic confidence.

Premier Brantley dismissed any claims that the island’s economy is struggling, pointing to the clear indicators of growth.

“I believe that where we have this constant sound and fury about things being so dead and so desperate that these numbers of vehicles coming into the island- not for free- but that people are purchasing, that that is significant. It’s a significant investment that people are making in procuring vehicles and I think that’s an important indicator of where the economy is and where the confidence lies.”

Looking ahead, Premier Brantley alluded to forthcoming major announcements on large-scale investments.

“So the investments are coming. I also intend to have some very major announcements to make but I think those who know me know that I don’t announce until I have something on the dotted line, but I can tell you that we are in the throes of negotiating some very significant, large-scale investments into the island of Nevis, and we’ll come to the public in due course with those.”

The CCM-led Administration continues to prioritize economic development, positioning Nevis as a thriving hub for investment and business expansion.