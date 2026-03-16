Strong performance earns Nevis runner-up spot to Antigua at LIDC 54

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 16, 2026)- A very commendable performance earned Nevis the position of first runner-up in the keenly contested 54th Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC 54), which culminated on Sunday, March 15.

Nevis hosted debating teams from five islands for the 2026 edition of the competition- Anguilla, Antigua, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Sint Maarten.

The debates were held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Team Nevis scored 600.13 points to win Debate Four on Saturday against Anguilla, with Best Speaker going to Nevis’ Mr. Kijari Huggins, who amassed a total of 164.5 points.

However, Team Antigua defeated Nevis in the finals on Sunday. Nevis earned 639 points, while Antigua amassed 694 points to retain the LIDC championship title.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, presented trophies to the winning and runner-up teams.

He extended congratulations to the champions and all other participating teams.

“Congratulations to Team Antigua on winning the 54th Leeward Islands Debating Championship. Last evening’s final against Team Nevis was a spirited and intellectually engaging contest that showcased the remarkable talent and potential of our region’s young debaters.

“Both teams should be commended for the quality of the debate and the discipline, preparation, and confidence displayed on the stage. Well done to the champions and to all participants who made this championship a memorable one.”

Nevis was represented this year by Kiara Barry, Rajaun Fyfield, Keyana Warner, Shirmia Thompson, Kijari Huggins, and Tahleya Phillip of the Nevis Sixth Form College.