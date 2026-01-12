Taiwan (ICDF) Scholarships 2026 Open for Applications

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (January 12, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the Taiwan ICDF Scholarships 2026 call. Please note that this scholarship applies only to individuals desirous of pursuing degrees at the Masters and PhD levels. However, this year, programs are also available at the Bachelor’s level.

General Application Guidelines:

Applicants must submit a completed application form that can be accessed via https://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx , a photocopy of the applicant’s valid passport, a certified copy of the applicant’s highest level of education and academic transcripts (certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts), and two reference letters.

It is strongly recommended that applicants have a minimum GPA of 3.5 to apply for this scholarship.

Please note that individuals can only apply to one (1) university, the application should be emailed to the selected university by the stipulated deadline set by the university.

Completed application and supporting documents must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts by Friday, 13th February, 2026, for onward processing.

For further information regarding the application process, do not hesitate to contact any of the following persons:

Ms. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts

Tel. 467-1484/1508

Ms. Hardai Beephat

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources

Tel. 469-5521 Ext. 5167/4/6/3