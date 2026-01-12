Taiwan (MOFA) Scholarships 2026 Open for Applications

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (January 12, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA Scholarships 2026. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the Taiwan Government to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.

General Application Guidelines :

Applicants are required to submit the following: Completed application form; Photocopy of his/her passport, a photocopy of the applicant’s highest level of education, and academic transcripts ( Must be certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts ); Documents to certify that he/she has applied to an educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Center; and Two (2) reference letters. All copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).



The Language Training Program is optional however students must provide documentation that they have either applied to a Mandarin Program or an English taught Degree Program.

Applications must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts by Friday, 27th February, 2026, for certification and onward processing.

by for certification and onward processing.

For further information regarding the application and eligibility requirements, kindly visit the following link, refer to the attached documents, and/or contact the following persons:

https://www.studyintaiwan.org/how-to-apply/program

Ms. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts

Tel. 467-1484/1508

Ms. Hardai Beephat

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources

Tel. 469-5521 Ext. 5167/4/6/3

Mr. Lee

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, St Kitts

Tel. 465-2421