Taiwan (MOFA) Scholarships 2026 Open for Applications
NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (January 12, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA Scholarships 2026. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the Taiwan Government to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies.
The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.
General Application Guidelines:
- Applicants are required to submit the following:
- Completed application form;
- Photocopy of his/her passport, a photocopy of the applicant’s highest level of education, and academic transcripts (Must be certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts);
- Documents to certify that he/she has applied to an educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Center; and
- Two (2) reference letters. All copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).
- The Language Training Program is optional however students must provide documentation that they have either applied to a Mandarin Program or an English taught Degree Program.
- Applications must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts by Friday, 27th February, 2026, for certification and onward processing.
For further information regarding the application and eligibility requirements, kindly visit the following link, refer to the attached documents, and/or contact the following persons:
https://www.studyintaiwan.org/how-to-apply/program
Ms. Carol Boddie
Ministry of Education
Government of St. Kitts
Tel. 467-1484/1508
Ms. Hardai Beephat
Ms. Corissa Griffin
Mrs. Shelly Liburd
Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill
Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources
Tel. 469-5521 Ext. 5167/4/6/3
Mr. Lee
Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, St Kitts
Tel. 465-2421