University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) Scholarships 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 09, 2025)- The following is a public announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration:

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) scholarships. Persons who may have graduated years ago are certainly welcome to apply. Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of (4) four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, March 21, 2025:

One (1) Original and One (1) copy of your completed Application Form; One (1) Original and One (1) Certified copy of Birth Certificate; Originals and Certified copies of High School and College Certificates of Qualification; and One (1) Original and One (1) Certified copy of the University Acceptance Letter.

Application Forms are attached or can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Emails: corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com / shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com / shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com/

Tel Nos.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5164/6/3

Mrs. Jamilah Adams-Caines

Human Resources Department

Government of Saint Kitts

Tel No.: (869) 467-1323

For support whilst applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact the below individual:

Dr. Eustace Esdaille

Professor of Accounting

School of Business, The University of the Virgin Islands

Email: sknrecruits@uvi.edu

Contact No.: (869) 664-7166

END