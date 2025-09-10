Vetting of Juror’s List (Nevis Circuit) set for September 17

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2025)– The following is a public notice from the Registrar, High Court of Justice (Nevis Circuit):

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Wednesday, the 17th day of September 2025, at 9 o’ clock in the forenoon at the Magistrate’s Court (St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall) has been fixed as the date and the hour for the vetting of the Juror’s List (Nevis Circuit) for the 2025/2026 Criminal Assizes.

Please note the Juror’s List has been posted at all the Police Stations on the island of Nevis for ease of reference.