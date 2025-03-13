World Kidney Day 2025 Address by the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett

World Kidney Day Address by the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration

March 13, 2025

Good day to the people of Nevis, distinguished members of the Nevis Renal Society, healthcare professionals, and all those joining us to mark World Kidney Day 2025.

Today, we come together under the powerful and timely theme, “Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health,” to raise awareness about the importance of kidney care and to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of our community.

As Minister of Health, I am proud to pledge the full support of the Ministry of Health to the incredible efforts of the Nevis Renal Society. Your tireless work in advocating for kidney health, supporting those living with kidney disease, and educating our population about prevention and early detection is truly commendable. Together, we share a common goal: to ensure that every individual in Nevis has the knowledge, resources, and access to care needed to protect their kidney health.

Our kidneys play a vital role in keeping us alive and well—filtering waste, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. Yet, too often, kidney disease develops silently, with no obvious symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage.

This is why this year’s theme resonates so deeply. “Are Your Kidneys OK?” is not just a question—it’s a call to action. It’s a reminder that we must be deliberate and proactive in caring for our kidneys.

I urge every citizen of Nevis to take this message to heart. Early detection through regular check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and simple tests can make all the difference. Protecting kidney health also means making conscious choices- eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and avoiding habits like smoking or excessive alcohol use that can put our kidneys at risk.

Prevention is within our power, and it starts with each of us.

To those living with kidney disease and their families, know that you are not alone. The Ministry of Health, alongside the Nevis Renal Society, remains steadfast in our commitment to improving access to treatment, dialysis services, and support systems that enhance your quality of life. We will continue to collaborate with local and regional partners to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure and ensure that kidney care remains a priority.

On this World Kidney Day, let us renew our pledge to protect kidney health for ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. Let us ask ourselves, “Are my kidneys OK?” and take the necessary steps to find out. Together, with the Nevis Renal Society leading the way, we can build a healthier Nevis- one kidney at a time.

Thank you, and may God bless us.