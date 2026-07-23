CCM-led Nevis Island Administration to Deliver First-Ever Dialysis Centre for Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 23, 2026)– The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is delivering a major advancement in healthcare with the establishment of the island’s first dedicated dialysis centre, a transformative investment that will bring lifesaving kidney treatment directly to the people of Nevis.

Announced by Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley during his monthly press conference on July 23, the project is being undertaken at the Alexandra Hospital in collaboration with Renal Dynamics and private sector partners. The initiative marks a historic milestone in healthcare delivery, eliminating the need for many patients to travel off island for regular dialysis treatment.

“The Island of Nevis, for the first time in our history, is in the process of establishing a dialysis centre. The Nevis Island Administration, in collaboration with Renal Dynamics and private sector partners, is advancing the Alexandra Hospital’s first dedicated dialysis facility.

“The total investment is U.S. $1.3 million. In terms of capacity, the facility will house five state-of-the-art dialysis stations, accommodating up to 20 patients.”

Premier Brantley thanked Olivier Janssens and his team, developers of the proposed Destiny SSZ Project, for funding construction of the facility and providing the finance for all of its operations, including staffing, for the first two years.

The facility is designed to provide comprehensive renal care, supported by a multidisciplinary team. The unit will be staffed by specialist dialysis nurses, a biomedical technician, and support personnel, providing access to nephrology services through regional collaboration.

Construction is on schedule for completion in the third quarter of 2026, with the facility expected to begin treating its first patients before the end of the year.

Construction underway for Nevis’ first-ever dialysis centre on the grounds of the Alexandra Hospital

Currently, nine Nevisians require dialysis treatment. Eight receive financial assistance from the NIA to access services at the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts.

Premier Brantley explained that while the establishment of a dialysis centre had long been an aspiration for Nevis, his Administration waited until it had secured a viable pathway to deliver the service in a sustainable manner.

To help ensure the long-term success of the project, the NIA has partnered with Renal Dynamics, a company with more than 30 years of regional experience in the supply, installation and maintenance of dialysis equipment. The company will provide comprehensive end-to-end support for the project, including procurement, logistics, installation, technical training and ongoing maintenance, helping ensure the facility delivers reliable, high-quality dialysis care for the people of Nevis.

As work progresses, Premier Brantley disclosed that the equipment has already arrived on Nevis and four haemodialysis nurses have been recruited, while recruitment continues for a haemodialysis nurse manager.

He said the project is a direct response to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the island and reflects the NIA’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Nevis currently has 470 persons registered with diabetes and 606 registered with hypertension through its public health clinics. He noted that these figures do not include patients receiving care through private physicians, meaning the actual numbers are likely much higher.

“Those numbers are only those who are accessing care through our clinics… those who are suffering from hypertension or diabetes who are accessing care from their private doctors would not necessarily be reflected in these numbers. So we can tell ourselves that the numbers are, in fact, much higher… That, ladies and gentlemen, is a crisis.”

In addition to serving residents of Nevis, the new facility is expected to provide support for dialysis patients from St. Kitts when needed, further strengthening healthcare collaboration between the two islands. Premier Brantley expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for supporting Nevisian patients over the years and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in healthcare infrastructure and services that improve lives and expand access to essential medical care at home.

“The development of a Nevis dialysis unit marks a significant milestone in the island’s healthcare journey, improving lives, supporting families, and building a healthier future for Nevis.”

The Premier urged residents to take greater responsibility for their health, noting that diabetes and hypertension are among the leading causes of kidney disease and kidney failure.