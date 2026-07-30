Government Offices on Nevis to Close Early on July 31

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 29, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration wishes to advise the general public that all Government offices will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, to accommodate the Junior Street Parade for Culturama 52.

Members of the public are encouraged to conduct any urgent Government business before the early closure.

Offices resume normal operation on Wednesday, August 05, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

The Nevis Island Administration regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation.