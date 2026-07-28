Premier’s Ministry Extends Special Annual Residency Regularization Deadline to October 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 28, 2026)- The Premier’s Ministry is advising eligible non-nationals that the deadline to regularize their status via the Special Annual Residency Status has been extended from May 2026 to October 30, 2026.

Eligible applicants may qualify under one of the following categories:

Persons who entered the Federation between January and November 2025. Persons who were out of status prior to January 2025 and have not yet regularized their immigration status. Non-national students who have attended school in the Federation for three years or more.

The Special Annual Residency Status provides an accelerated pathway to annual residency. Under the normal process, non-nationals are required to obtain three consecutive work permits before becoming eligible for annual residency. This special initiative allows qualifying individuals to obtain annual residency without first completing that requirement.

The application fee for the Special Annual Residency Status is EC$2,700.

The Premier’s Ministry encourages all eligible non-nationals to take advantage of this one-time opportunity and complete the regularization process before the October 30, 2026 deadline.