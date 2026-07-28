Two Women Appointed to Senior Leadership Posts in NIA Ministry of Finance

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 28, 2026)- Two women have been appointed to senior leadership positions within the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Ministry of Finance, bringing experienced public officers into key roles as the Administration strengthens its leadership capacity and succession planning.

Speaking at his July 23 press conference, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Human Resources, the Honourable Mark Brantley, highlighted the experience and institutional knowledge the two officers bring to their respective roles.

“Effective July 1st, we would have transferred and promoted Mrs. Neva Manners-Limonta. She was formerly Deputy Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department. She’s now the Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. She brings with her wealth of experience, strong institutional knowledge, and proven leadership capabilities to her new role,” he revealed.

Premier Brantley said Mrs. Manners-Limonta’s extensive background in revenue administration and public sector management will further enhance the Ministry of Finance’s capacity to execute its mandate efficiently while supporting its long-term strategic objectives.

Mrs. Manners-Limonta’s appointment follows the retirement of former Principal Assistant Secretary Mrs. Joan Browne. Premier Brantley thanked Mrs. Browne for her stellar service to the people of Nevis.

The Premier also announced Miss Janesha Daniel’s appointment as Acting Deputy Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, noting her demonstrated professionalism and competence during her tenure.

“We have promoted Miss Janesha Daniel, who previously served as Assistant Deputy Comptroller at the Inland and Revenue Department. She has now been appointed as Deputy Comptroller, Acting, effective July 1st, 2026. Having demonstrated exceptional professionalism, competence, and commitment throughout her tenure, she’s well positioned to provide continued leadership within the Inland Revenue Department.”

Premier Brantley said the appointments form part of the NIA’s approach to retaining institutional expertise while creating opportunities for leadership development and ensuring continuity as senior public officers leave the service.

“That’s demonstrative of us utilizing the skill sets that we have to ensure that we don’t create gaps…we don’t lose any institutional knowledge. We’re not bringing in somebody who’s alien to the organization. We are promoting from inside the organization,” he said, adding that succession planning remains a “live” issue, as the government prepares for the departure of several high-ranking public servants in the near future.

He noted that additional appointments will be announced once the Public Service Commission gives the green light, “as we continue to reposition the talent that we have across the public service.”