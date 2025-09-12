NCCU Scholarship Programme Renamed in Honour of Retired General Manager George Sydney Newton

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 12, 2025)- The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited has announced that its long-standing Scholarship Programme has been renamed the George Sydney Newton Scholarship Award, in recognition of the outstanding service and leadership of Mr. Sydney Newton, who retired this year after 30 years as General Manager.

The announcement was made during the Credit Union’s 52nd Annual General Meeting, held on August 28 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre. The renaming came as a surprise to members and guests, serving as a significant tribute to Mr. Newton’s enduring contribution to the credit union movement in Nevis, across the Caribbean, and beyond.

Established in 1986, the scholarship programme has supported students of the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS), Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), Nevis Sixth Form College (NSFC), and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). As of December 2024, the programme had provided assistance to seventy-nine students, including annual bursaries to aid with textbooks and uniforms, as well as covering the full costs of CXC, CSEC, and CAPE examinations for eligible awardees.

During the AGM, the Credit Union reflected on Mr. Newton’s remarkable three-decade tenure, noting his pivotal role in guiding the institution through natural disasters, economic challenges, and the global pandemic, while maintaining a strong path of sustainable growth. His leadership has been credited with strengthening the NCCU’s presence locally, regionally, and internationally, making him one of the most respected figures in the cooperative sector.

NCCU President Mr. Kris Liburd said, “We thought that this was a very fitting gesture to celebrate your legacy, to celebrate your work, and as a way of showing our appreciation to you for all that you have done for our Credit Union and for the co-operative sector.”

Tributes were also extended by regional leaders, including representatives of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU), and the Irish League of Credit Unions, highlighting Mr. Newton’s influence on the broader cooperative community.

The first cohort of students under the newly renamed George Sydney Newton Scholarship Award will be recognized later this year during International Credit Union Week in October.

With this renaming, the NCCU not only honours Mr. Newton’s exceptional career but also ensures that his legacy of service, education, and community development continues to inspire generations to come.