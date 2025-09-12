British High Commission UK Chevening Scholarships Academic Year 2026-2027

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 12, 2025)– The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform you of the United Kingdom’s Chevening Scholarship scheme.

The Chevening Scholarship scheme provides individuals with the opportunity to pursue a one-year fully funded Master’s programme at a UK university during the 2026-2027 academic year, and comes with the following added benefits:

1. Fully funded tuition fees to your chosen university; 2. Living expenses for the duration of your studies; 3. Return flight to the UK; 4. Access to exclusive events across the UK; and 5. Joining an international Chevening network.

The application process is now open and will close on Tuesday, 07th October, 2025.

To apply and access additional information interested persons must visit https://www.chevening.org/apply/ or contact the Ministry of Human Resources.

Tel No: 469-5521 Ext. 5167/66/64/63

Emails: hardai.beephat@niagovkn.com, corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com, shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com, or shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com