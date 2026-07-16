Two Young Women Empowered Through 2026 MUA/NIA Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN, Nevis (July 16, 2026)– Two young educators have been awarded the prestigious Medical University of the Americas (MUA)/Nevis Island Administration (NIA) scholarships, bringing them one step closer to achieving their dream of earning university degrees.

During the scholarship award ceremony on July 13, Minister of Health the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett congratulated this year’s recipients, Michaela Maynard and Aliyah Sampson, who emerged successful from a field of eight applicants.

“Oftentimes, I think this scholarship might be misinterpreted by some individuals as a scholarship to study at the Medical University of the Americas, but it’s really a collaborative scholarship between the MUA and the NIA to provide funding to individuals to pursue any undergraduate degree up to four years, and we prioritize the priority areas of the NIA, of course.

“I know that you’re making the commitment to coming back and giving back to this island that is also pouring into you and giving you this opportunity. So, I’m certain that you’re making that commitment to yourselves, your family, and your community that you will come back and make Nevis even greater than it already is,” she said.

Minister of Health the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett flanked by the recipients of the Medical University of the Americas (MUA)/Nevis Island Administration (NIA) scholarships 2026 Aliyah Sampson (l) Michaela Maynard (r)

The recipients have chosen to pursue bachelor’s degrees in fields that address critical workforce needs on the island. Aliyah Sampson will study Psychology at Midwestern University, while Michaela Maynard will pursue a degree in Family and Child Development at Liberty University.

“I keep emphasizing to our young people that they have to take up these opportunities. This one is a particularly impressive scholarship in that you have freedom of choice in where you can study, what country, and so it covers your room and board, tuition, and a whole host of other areas. So I’m thankful for those individuals who took it upon themselves to apply,” Hon. Nisbett said.

Dr. Brenda Roman, Associate Dean at the Medical University of the Americas, said the University is pleased to continue its partnership with the NIA in expanding access to tertiary education for Nevisians.

“We are proud to have provided over 30 scholarships to students over the years from Nevis, including our newest recipients. I’m especially pleased as a psychiatrist myself to hear that you’re interested in family and child development and psychology. Congratulations. We certainly hope that you will continue to contribute to Nevis, an island that I have certainly grown to love.”

Dr. Brenda Roman, Associate Dean at the Medical University of the Americas (far left) and Minister of Health the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett (far right) with the recipients of the Medical University of the Americas (MUA)/Nevis Island Administration (NIA) scholarships 2026 Aliyah Sampson (2nd left) and Michaela Maynard (2nd right)

Expressing her appreciation, Michaela Maynard thanked the MUA and the NIA for the opportunity, as well as her family and friends for their unwavering support. She shared that her passion for working with children began at a young age and that the joy she found in guiding others has grown into a lifelong commitment to children and education.

Aliyah Sampson also expressed her gratitude for the scholarship, saying she was honoured by the opportunity and committed to giving her very best throughout her studies.

Also speaking on behalf of the leadership of MUA, Cindy McLoud, CEO of GUS North America, congratulated the 2026 scholarship recipients on behalf of the entire MUA community and wished them every success in their academic pursuits.

The ceremony was attended by members of the scholarship committee, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Department of Education, representatives from the MUA, family members of the recipients, and other well-wishers.