Destiny Developers Fund US$1.3 Million Dialysis Centre for the People of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 24, 2026)– Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has expressed gratitude on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the people of Nevis to Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project developer Olivier Janssens and his team for funding the construction and initial operation of a new dialysis centre on the island.

Premier Brantley made the announcement at his July 23 press conference, revealing that the facility, currently under construction on the grounds of the Alexandra Hospital, represents a major advancement in healthcare on Nevis and will significantly improve access to life-saving renal care for residents.

“When we started discussions with the developers for the proposed Destiny project, they did say to us, what does the island need? What do you feel that we can contribute to the island that would have a tangible impact? And having discussed with the Cabinet, our conclusion was that it was an opportunity for the island to have a dialysis centre.

“I’m very happy that through our negotiations and engagement with Olivier Janssens and the Destiny Group, we have found a way and that is in my opinion a huge gift to the people of Nevis.”

The project represents a total investment of US$1.3 million. Once completed, the facility will provide comprehensive renal care through five state-of-the-art dialysis stations with the capacity to serve up to 20 patients. Construction remains on schedule for completion in the third quarter of 2026, with the centre expected to welcome its first patients before the end of the year.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley

Premier Brantley explained that the Destiny developers have fully funded the construction of the facility, the procurement of all dialysis equipment, and have also committed to financing the centre’s operations for its first two years.

“What that does is it allows the government then to budget to look at how we will continue thereafter. But it was an opportunity, which in our view as a government, it would have been foolish for us to forgo. And so we were able to get that facility which is on its way to completion, get the equipment which is already on island, hire staff who are on their way, and be prepared to start that service and provide that service for the next two years at no cost to the taxpayers of Nevis.

“And so I am very grateful, and let me go on record to say how grateful I am and on behalf of the government and people of Nevis to Mr. Olivier Janssens and his group for donating this dialysis facility and for not just donating it but agreeing to fund it for the next two years. I believe that that is worthy of commendation and I thank them.”

The Premier noted that the donation reflects the value of engaging existing economic citizens as long-term partners in the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. He pointed to the dialysis centre, along with the Alexandra Hospital’s state-of-the-art 128-slice Philips CT scanner donated by economic citizen Patrick Drahi through the Drahi Foundation at a cost of just over US$1 million, as examples of how such partnerships can deliver lasting benefits to the people of the Federation.

“We need to stop chasing more and more citizens and start chasing the citizens that we already have,” the Premier said. “There is some wisdom in reaching out to existing economic citizens, asking them to contribute, asking them to invest more, getting them involved in a tangible way in the development of this country that they have chosen to become citizens of.”