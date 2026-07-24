U.S. Consular Team to Visit Nevis to Provide Passport Services for U.S. Citizens

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 24, 2026) – U.S. citizens residing in Nevis will have the opportunity to access passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) services locally when consular representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, conduct a one-day outreach visit to the island on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The outreach session will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Gallery in Charlestown, providing eligible U.S. citizens with the convenience of applying for U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad without the need to travel overseas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises that appointments are required and must be scheduled in advance through the U.S. Department of State’s online appointment system.

Following the Nevis outreach, the consular team will continue its visit to the Federation with appointments in St. Kitts from August 4 to 5, 2026, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Casino and Spa.

Applicants are encouraged to review the passport application requirements and ensure they have all the necessary supporting documents before attending their appointment. Appointments can be booked at https://evisaforms.state.gov/acs/, while additional information on passport services is available at https://bb.usembassy.gov/passports/ .

The Ministry reminds the public that the outreach sessions are exclusively for U.S. citizens seeking passport services or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. U.S. visa applications and visa renewal services will not be available during the outreach visits.

Eligible U.S. citizens are encouraged to schedule their appointments early, as availability may be limited.