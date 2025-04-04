NIA, Public Works Bring Relief to Brown Hill Residents, Resolve Flooding Issues Around Homes

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 04, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its Public Works Department, has taken decisive action to alleviate persistent flooding issues affecting residents of Brown Hill, particularly in the area of Wilkinson Road.

The newly implemented drainage project aims to safeguard homes and improve the overall resilience of the community. Residents can now look forward to a reduced flood risk and greater safety during periods of heavy rainfall- offering long-awaited relief from recurrent water accumulation around their properties.

Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Works, emphasized the importance of the initiative during a recent site visit.

“We are here in the Brownhill area, in the area of Wilkinson Road, where we have had some perennial flooding issues. A number of neighbours here, their properties were continuously being flooded. We decided to come in and try and mitigate that flooding issue, so we can bring some relief to the residents here in Brownhill.”

Minister Brand also highlighted that addressing drainage issues island-wide will remain a top priority throughout 2025.

“This is a situation we face throughout the length and breadth of the island, where many families are continuously being flooded whenever we have heavy rains.”

Operations Manager at the Public Works Department, Mr. Danny Williams, provided technical insight into the ongoing works.

“We are now in the process of cutting the main road from the bottom of Wilkinson Road to install a culvert, which will channel the water away from a resident’s yard. We’re currently doing the final touches and backfilling the drain to restore the area to its original level.”

Williams added that the site had been particularly problematic, with water pooling directly in front of homes after rainfall. He assured that the work would be completed in the coming days and all leftover materials will be cleared to ensure the area is safe and clean.

This project represents the NIA’s continued commitment to improving infrastructure and quality of life for all residents of Nevis.