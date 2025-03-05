Premier Brantley Calls for Stricter Oversight and Documentation of Employee Performance as Increments Set to Resume in April

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 05, 2025) – The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Human Resources, has announced that assessment-based salary increments for public servants under the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will resume in April 2025.

Speaking at his February 25 press conference, Premier Brantley emphasized that the decision aligns with the agreement made during the budget process.

“That was the agreement when we did the budget, and so we are expecting that the evaluations and all that are being done now. Remember that we had initially stopped increments because of Covid and the struggles that the government was enduring, and then, thereafter, we introduced a 15 percent salary increase, and we don’t give increment plus increase in the same period.”

He clarified that increments have traditionally been tied to performance, and the administration will ensure that this principle is upheld.

“So now that we are past both of those things, we have reintroduced the increments for this year, but we said that they will start in April. But I remind the public that they will not be automatic. Increments which traditionally have been tied to performance, we will insist that persons are able to demonstrate that they are performing in order to access these increments. So their supervisors and all those will have some work to do in order for those increments to the flow.”

The Premier acknowledged that some employees take advantage of the system and that department heads often fail to document infractions. He pointed out that familial and community ties sometimes create reluctance among supervisors to discipline underperforming staff. This lack of accountability, he warned, hampers the government’s ability to take disciplinary action against errant public servants.

“The government cannot respond in terms of disciplinary proceedings [in these cases]. We cannot ask the Public Service Commission (PSC) to do anything unless things are documented…We need our supervisors, managers, or department heads, or permanent secretaries to do their job… because a lot of them would call you on the phone and complain bitterly but they would refuse to put anything in writing…that is a fundamental part of the problem that we have.

“I don’t want it to be suggested that most are [errant] because the majority of our public service are hardworking and conscientious people- but you do have elements of people who are not prepared to do the work.”

Premier Brantley also used the opportunity to address concerns regarding absenteeism and misuse of sick leave within the public service.

“Absenteeism and sick leave; it’s a problem that has existed from time immemorial.

“People who are on sick leave for months at the time, and you see them ‘up and down’, they’re all over, they’re active on social media, they’re active traveling.”

He cautioned members of the medical profession who may be enabling the abuse of sick leave.

“The medical profession also needs to be responsible, because if those allegations are correct, it means there are individuals in the medical profession who are giving people leave to which they are not entitled. If the doctors themselves are in the sick leave business…we have to address it at all levels.”

The Premier’s remarks underscore the NIA’s commitment to ensuring a fair and performance-driven compensation system while addressing longstanding issues affecting workplace efficiency.