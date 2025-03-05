Two Bills to Receive First Reading in the Nevis Island Assembly on Thursday, March 06

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 05, 2025) – Two Bills are slated to receive their first reading when the Nevis Island Assembly convenes on Thursday, March 06, 2025.

According to the Order Paper issued for the sitting, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Amenities for Tourists (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Honourable Premier, as Minister of Finance, will also seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The sitting will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House, commencing at 10 a.m. Notice has been given.