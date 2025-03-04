NIA Purchases 12 Acres of Land for Bath Cemetery Expansion

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 4, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has acquired 12.7088 acres of land for US $1 million to facilitate the much-needed expansion of the Bath Cemetery, one of the primary cemeteries on the island.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the NIA, addressed the land purchase during his monthly press conference on February 25. He provided clarity on the transaction and emphasized its importance for the island’s cemetery infrastructure.

“The Administration purchased some lands in 2020 at Bath Plain… I’ve heard a lot of chatter about this purchase. I want to assure the members of the public what we purchased—12.7088 acres from Ursula Huggins-Whitney for US $1 million. It covers from the Bath Cemetery, up the hill, and into Bath Plain itself. There was an old, abandoned property on the premises as well, but the main purpose was that we needed space for the expansion of the Bath Cemetery.”

He noted that Bath Cemetery is “one of the main cemeteries on the island,” and advice received indicated that space was running out.

“We, therefore, naturally, approached those who own lands adjoining the Bath Cemetery, but Mrs. Whitney was not prepared to sell a piece, so we had to buy the whole.”

Regarding future plans for the property, Premier Brantley explained, “We will now determine what we will do with the lands on top of the hill, but certainly those that cascade down the hill, we expect to grade and have available for the expansion of the cemetery.”

He explained that he took the opportunity to address the issue as there has been misinformation about the land purchase being peddled in some quarters “and it is my job as Premier to give you members of the public the accurate information.”

The cost of the land is approximately US $78,685 per acre, which translates to about EC $5 per square foot, the Premier informed.

The Honourable Premier emphasized that the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led NIA continues to uphold its core tenets of accountability and transparency, ensuring responsible governance and open communication with the people of Nevis.