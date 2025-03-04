Charlestown Secondary School Clinches Victory at the 2025 Bank of Nevis Limited Nevis High School Championship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 04, 2025) – Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) emerged victorious at the 2025 Bank of Nevis Limited Nevis High School Championship, dominating the competition with an outstanding medal haul.

The championship, held from March 01 to March 02, showcased the exceptional track and field talent of Nevisian students. The event was held under the patronage of former Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) athletes, Miss Makeda Challenger and Mr. McClevan Watkins.

Charlestown Secondary School secured 46 gold, 52 silver, and 27 bronze medals. Gingerland Secondary School took second spot with 32 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze. Nevis International Secondary School (NISS) and its partner school from St. Kitts the Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICCS) together achieved 3 silver and 5 bronze medals. Visiting guest school from Anguilla, the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School earned 9 gold, 3 silver, and 13 bronze.

Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), extended heartfelt congratulations to CSS and all competing schools.

“Congratulations to the Charlestown Secondary School for winning The Bank of Nevis Limited 2025 High School Championship! Congratulations to all our student-athletes who showcased their talents this past weekend. It was a thrilling experience, and I truly enjoyed the exciting races, as well as the excellent displays of sportsmanship and determination from our athletes. Your hard work and dedication are truly inspiring. Well done to each and every one of you!

‘I’d also like to congratulate our other schools the Gingerland Secondary School, the Nevis International Secondary School, and their partners from the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, and our special guest from Anguilla, Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School. The success of our future in track and field will depend on the work happening at our schools, and I commend you for the dedication and effort you put in. Keep pushing forward! Looking forward to a successful continuation of the track season as we continue to work together. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

The Minister also expressed appreciation for the organizations and individuals who made the event possible.

“A big thank you to The Bank of Nevis Limited for their continued partnership with the Ministry of Education in this endeavour. Their unwavering support has allowed this meet to grow and provide our student-athletes with the platform they need to excel. I also want to extend my gratitude to the staff at the Department of Education, the Department of Sports, and all the schools for their continued hard work and commitment.”

He made special mention of the meet’s volunteers, thanking them for selflessly giving their time and energy to support the event.

Meanwhile Nevis’ younger student-athletes and track and field enthusiasts are gearing up for the highly anticipated 2025 Gulf Insurance/Bank Of New Innovation (BONI) Inter-Primary Championships on April 02 at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track).