NIA Ministry of Health  Receives Vital Medical Equipment Donation from Social Security Board

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 03, 2025) – The Ministry of Health on Nevis has received a significant donation of essential medical equipment valued at US $60,000 from the St. Christopher & Nevis Social Security Board (SSB). This contribution enhances the hospital’s ability to provide improved healthcare services to patients and the broader Nevisian community.

During a handing-over ceremony on February 24 at Alexandra Hospital, Deputy Director of the SSB, Mrs. Mellicia Phillip, officially presented the donation to the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health et al. in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Senator Nisbett expressed gratitude on behalf of the NIA, emphasizing the donation’s impact.

“These items will definitely enhance health care here at the Alexandra Hospital, as well as in our public health system at our dental unit and in our community health centers. So, we definitely appreciate this donation that is valued at approximately $60,000, U.S. dollars. I just want to be able to reiterate how much value these will have. These will have value on the patients, value on the overall health care, and this has a tremendous value on the Ministry of Health.

“This demonstrates that Social Security is here for not only when you retire, but for those of us who are living our everyday life, and I just want to be able to say thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Health, thank you on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration, and thank you on behalf of the people of Nevis,” she said.

She further highlighted Social Security’s ongoing support, noting the Board’s previous donations including two new ambulances, and expressed confidence that more donations and partnerships would follow in the future.

Following her remarks, Hon. Nisbett formally presented the donated equipment to Assistant Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Shinelle Browne.

The donation included ten electrical hospital beds to enhance patient care and comfort for the Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant Nursing Home; a dry/vac suction machine, two water purification systems, and two ultrasonic scalar units with various handpieces for the Dental Unit; and two Brewer examination beds to support their ongoing efforts in providing quality outpatient care at the Community Health Nursing Services.

Deputy Director of the Social Security Board, Mrs. Mellicia Phillip, reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Nevis.

“Every year Social Security would donate $30,000. We did not donate anything last year, and so this year, they would have donated $60,000 in equipment… Health care is a fundamental pillar of national development, and we recognize that our collective efforts, whether in the public or private sector, are essential to ensuring that every citizen receives the highest standard of care.

“This donation is a testament to the Social Security Board’s role, not only as the provider of social protection, but as a partner in national progress. I wish to extend my gratitude to the Ministry of Health for their dedication to the service, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health et al. Shelissa Martin-Clarke, Matron Chandreka Persaud-Wallace, Assistant Matron Dhaima Golding, Nurse Manager at the Flamboyant Nursing Home Donna Hanley, Nevis Branch Manager of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Gary Liburd, Social Security Board members Kyle Claxton and Llewellyn Parris, as well as other SSB members and hospital representatives.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, also acknowledged the SSB’s generosity in a subsequent press engagement.

“We extend our thanks to Social Security, and I continue to laud Social Security for their partnership in all aspects of our development.”