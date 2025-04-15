ECGC Officials Visit Nevis to Strengthen Longstanding Partnership with NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 15, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) are reaffirming their commitment to deepening collaborative efforts that have long supported agricultural development on the island.

During a recent courtesy call at the office of the Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, he welcomed ECGC’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. J. Robert Cato and Head of Commercial and Innovation Mr. Mark Hillocks.

The visit served as a platform to discuss new initiatives and strengthen the already well-established relationship between the NIA and the OECS’ leading producer and exporter of animal feeds.

Hon. Evelyn praised the company’s ongoing support for Nevisian agriculture, noting that the NIA continues to forge closer collaboration with its allied agencies, including the East Caribbean Group of Companies.

“It is certainly always a privilege and an honour to host our allied agencies and partners, and of course that includes our friends at the East Caribbean Group of Companies, ECGC. I must say that the ECGC officials, whenever they visit the Federation, they always make it their point of business to visit the island of Nevis. Recently, the CEO Mr. Cato and Mr. Hillocks paid a courtesy call for us to discuss ways of strengthening the already excellent relationship with the NIA and how the company can continue to impact our livestock industry.”

The Deputy Premier highlighted the longstanding partnership and expressed appreciation for ECGC’s consistent engagement with the island. Over the years, ECGC has provided vital support to Nevisian farmers, especially in times of need.

“We have benefited from the ECGC during storms, when they would send feed. We would have benefited recently, that is the livestock farmers, from a price reduction in feed from the ECGC,” said Hon. Evelyn.

The partnership also extends beyond feed supply. ECGC actively contributes to community-based agricultural initiatives on the island.

“They also assist annually in terms of donating prizes for our annual fruit festival, and they are now actually also a part of our Agri Expo on an annual basis. They have come, they love the experience, they value the exposure that they receive at the Agri Expo, and they are in love with our products, especially from the abattoir.”

The Hon. Evelyn also noted the company’s generous donation to the island’s meat production facilities. He explained that there was a tremendous demand for patties from the abattoir, which created the need for a new patty machine. A request had been made to ECGC, and the company had willingly donated the machine in November of the previous year.

The NIA looks forward to continued collaboration with ECGC, furthering the shared goal of agricultural sustainability and food security in Nevis and the wider OECS region.