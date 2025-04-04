Nevis’ 29th Agri-Expo Celebrates Major Success and Growth in Local Agriculture

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 04, 2025)– The 29th Annual Agri Expo hosted by the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Ministry and Department of Agriculture has been hailed as a resounding success, attracting hundreds of visitors and offering significant exposure to Nevisian farmers, food producers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

This year’s Expo, held at the Elquemedo T. Willet Park from March 27 to 28 under the theme “A New Era: Leveraging Technology for Sustainable and Inclusive Agriculture,” celebrated the vibrant evolution of the island’s agricultural sector—highlighting innovations, achievements, and the growing involvement of young agro-processors.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the event’s success.

“The Ministry and Department hosted another extremely successful event that was very well attended on both days. Kudos to the staff of the Ministry and Department of Agriculture for the excellent planning and execution of the activity. Thanks to all who participated and attended and all who played any part in making the event as grand as it was.”

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, echoed that sentiment, commending the event’s high turnout and growth in value-added agriculture.

“The Agri Expo this year was very impressive. I am pleased with the number of food processors and persons involved in value-added agriculture.”

The Expo’s opening ceremony reflected on the year’s agricultural achievements, including significant gains in local food production and revenue generated for local crop and livestock farmers.

Director of the Department of Agriculture, Randy Elliott, emphasized the importance of the industry in Nevis’ economy and food security strategy.

“Last year our abattoir would have done significantly well… we would have seen an increase of 15 percent in terms of farmers’ payout, reaching almost $800,000 being paid to our livestock farmers. That is no small feat. Our agricultural depot paid out close to $400,000 to our farmers in 2024. That shows that food is being produced on the island of Nevis.”

He also noted the dramatic increase in local agro-processor.

“Last year from just having two, we are up to about 11 individuals this year. That shows that something is happening on the island of Nevis.”

Minister Evelyn credited technology and a new generation of farmers for transforming agriculture on the island.“It is because we are living in a new era in agriculture why we are seeing so many young persons gravitating to this noble profession of agriculture, why we are self-sufficient in egg production for 11 months of the year, why we are self-sufficient in lettuce production throughout the year, except for one variety.”

Special recognition was given to Daniel Arthurton, owner of Nevis Hydro Gardens and patron of Agri Expo 2025.

“Mr. Arthurton has been one of our trailblazers for the Department of Agriculture… I want to commend very highly Mr. Arthurton for his outstanding contribution to not only the Department of Agriculture, but to agriculture in general on the island of Nevis, in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The event received commendable support from partner agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF).

Agri Expo 2025 affirmed the strength and promise of Nevis’ agriculture sector, demonstrating that the island is not only feeding itself, but setting a regional example in sustainable, innovative, and inclusive agricultural development.