Nevis Dominates Leeward Islands U-15 Cricket Squad for CWI Rising Stars Tournament

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is proudly celebrating a milestone achievement for youth sports development, as Nevisians dominate the Leeward Islands Under-15 (U-15) cricket squad selected to compete in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars 50-Over Championship.

With five players and one reserve hailing from Nevis, the island claims the largest representation on the 14-member team.

The Honourable Senator Troy Nisbett, NIA Minister of Youth and Sports, extended warm congratulations and national pride as he lauded the young athletes for their outstanding achievement.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend heartfelt congratulations to six talented young Nevisians who have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands in the CWI Rising Stars U15 50-Over Championship which kicked off on Sunday!”

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) announced the full squad earlier this week, noting that this year’s team was selected following a rigorous evaluation of individual performances and potential. Among the standout selections is Karese Farrell of Nevis, who has been appointed Vice-Captain, a role that reflects his leadership and cricketing acumen.

Also named to the squad from Nevis are De’Morae Prentice, Aedan Williams, Rondré Daniel, and Mikey Seelogam, with Deshawn James serving as one of the four reserves.

Senator Liburd praised the significance of Nevis’s contribution to the squad, underscoring the island’s growing impact on youth cricket in the region.

“This is a truly remarkable achievement and a testament to the growing strength of cricket talent development here in Nevis.

“A huge round of applause to the players, their dedicated coaches, supportive parents, and all the well-wishers who continue to invest in and uplift our young athletes. You are all helping to shape a bright future for cricket on the island. Well done, and best of luck in the tournament.”

The 2025 CWI Rising Stars Under-15 50-Over Championship is being hosted in Antigua and Barbuda from April 13 to 24, featuring six regional teams: Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. Matches will take place across Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground, and Liberta Sports Club.

According to the LICB, this year’s edition is set to not only spotlight rising youth talent but also foster regional unity and sportsmanship.

“The tournament promises to be a crucible of rising talent, sporting excellence, and regional camaraderie. This year’s tournament holds particular significance, not only as a premier stage for regional youth cricket but as a moment of pride for the Leeward Islands, serving as the host to teams from across the West Indies.”

The NIA extends its heartfelt best wishes to the entire squad and looks forward to Nevisians continuing to shine on the regional stage.