Nevis Stakeholders Strengthen Disaster Risk Management Capabilities in the Federation

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (February 07, 2025) – Nevis stakeholders are playing a crucial role in strengthening disaster risk management capabilities across St. Kitts and Nevis, as demonstrated at the third and final workshop of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness 4 Project held on January 28.

The initiative, which is being executed in St. Kitts and Nevis, aims to enhance the country’s capacity to manage disaster risks and build resilience against climate change impacts.

The three-year project seeks to strengthen the National Emergency and Disaster Management framework by developing a formalized operational framework and training plan for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD).

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister with Responsibility for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Chairperson of the Nevis Disaster Management Committee, underscored the critical need for Nevis to maintain a high level of preparedness.

“The truth is that Nevis has to always be ahead of the game- that is just our reality. If we are struck by any natural disaster, we need to be able to be up and running as quickly as possible. Our population demands it; our water infrastructure demands it; NEVLEC demands it; our healthcare demands it; our education demands it,” Minister Brand stated.

He also commended the work of the Nevis Disaster Management Department, led by Director Brian Dyer, for its dedication and proactive approach.

“In this room, we have the individuals who are on the front line of our disaster response. And I smiled when I heard the presenter indicate that Nevis has been more responsive. I believe that that is so because I know Mr. Dyer understands how important it is in the context of Nevis’ preparedness and response when it comes to a natural disaster. He understands it, he lives it, he sleeps it, and he wakes up with it,” he remarked.

The workshop focused on presenting final project results and recommendations from Slimen Benrabah of Insight Decision, a global environmental consultancy firm. Benrabah emphasized the importance of updated legislation, a comprehensive multi-hazard early warning framework, better resource mobilization, and continued public awareness. He noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has made progress but must ensure a unified national disaster plan and efficient resource coordination, particularly in collaboration with the private sector.

The project, funded by the Green Climate Fund, also seeks to ensure alignment and understanding among stakeholders regarding the next steps for sustaining project outcomes. It facilitates the handover process, assigns responsibilities to stakeholders, and reinforces long-term commitment to disaster resilience initiatives.